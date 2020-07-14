SPIRE Swim Ambassador Ryan Lochte Sold on Facility and Approach

When 12-time Olympic medalist and world record holder Ryan Lochte first walked onto the SPIRE Institute and Academy’s 175-acre campus in Geneva, Ohio, his first impression could be summed up in one word: Wow.

“I knew the Aquatics Center would be impressive,” said Lochte, “But I was immediately blown away by the entire complex and the approach the coaches and staff take toward helping the student athlete grow and realize their full potential. My first thought was, ‘This place understands what it takes to help kids grow. It’s going to change lives.”

SPIRE recently brought Lochte onboard to serve as an International Ambassador for its Swim Academy, camp/club training programs, and recreation aquatic events. And just how sold the 35-year-old Lochte is on the SPIRE swim program is evident in his most recent video, in which he is seen touring the Academy’s swim complex with Co-managing Director Rich Odell.

“I’ve been swimming since I was 5 years old, so I’ve seen just about everything in terms of training programs and facilities,” said Lochte. “But SPIRE is special in so many ways. We have the potential to build a program here that is totally unique. I’m excited to be a part of that process, and I look forward to helping SPIRE Swim make a major impact on the sport of swimming– both in and out of the pool.”

The largest indoor sports complex in North America, SPIRE’s one-of-a-kind campus features 750,000 sq ft of indoor training and competition facilities, including a 10-lane, 50-meter Olympic size pool with 2 movable bulkheads, a 25-yard recreation pool, 4 therapeutic pools to support training and rehab activities, full locker room facilities, and a world-class Athletic Performance Training Center. SPIRE is also highly regarded as a host of swimming events including SAU Swimming, Big East, Atlantic 10 Championships, and local, regional and sectional meets

In another interview with Odell, the two discuss the importance of SPIRE’s overall approach to helping the student and post grad athlete progress.

“SPIRE provides an environment where student athletes can pursue their sport but also grow academically and mature on a personal level,” Odell explains. “Our goal is to develop well educated, confident, motivated, self-disciplined human beings who thrive under pressure and are ready to tackle the world—that’s the SPIRE Way.”

Lochte thinks any program that encourages personal skill development along with performance training is a good idea. “I didn’t have a lot of responsibility or accountability as a younger person,” he said. “From relationships to money and everything in between, I had to learn how to manage my life independently.”

For more information on SPIRE Academy swimming programs, contact Director of Admissions Brian Oliver, [email protected] or visit the website www.spireinstitute.org/academy to download the Admissions Guide.

Swimming news is courtesy of SPIRE, a SwimSwam partner.