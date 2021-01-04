New York HS Champion Bryce Henkel Verbals to Boston College (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Boston College has picked up a verbal commitment from Bryce Henkel of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas in upstate New York. Henkel is a senior at the Albany Academy for Boys.

I am very thankful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston College next fall. Huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all the support over the years. Go Eagles!!🦅🦅🦅

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 48.00

200 free – 1:40.14

500 free – 4:37.82

100 fly – 49.43

200 fly – 1:51.44

In March 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown, Henkel claimed the New York HS State title in the 100 fly, hitting a lifetime best of 49.43. At the meet, he was also third in the 200 free (1:40.14), split a 21.75 fly leg on Albany Academy’s 200 medley relay and split a 20.68 anchoring their 200 free relay. His fly leg at the NY HS State meet was a few hundredths quicker than BC’s 200 medley fly leg at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Henkel improved from a fourth-place finish in the 200 free and an eighth-place outing in the 100 fly at the same meet in 2019. In late 2019, he raced at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where he finished 44th in the 200 fly (1:51.84).

Boston College just had a historical intrasquad meet to close out the fall semester, torching eight school records and putting a bunch of swims into their all-time top 10. Among the standout performers was freshman Kyle Floyd, who clocked lifetime bests of 48.27 in the 100 fly and 1:47.71 in the 200 fly, snapping BC program records in both.

Last season, Henkel would’ve been #2 in the 100 fly and #3 in the 200 free on BC’s roster. Henkel joins Andrew Blusiewicz, Kenneth Thien and Will McKinney at BC next fall.

