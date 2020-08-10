Versatile Will McKinney (2021) Verbally Commits to Boston College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dallas, Texas-native Will McKinney will make the trek to colder climes in the fall of 2021 when he suits up for the Boston College Eagles in the class of 2025.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Boston College! The coaches and swimmers at BC make me feel at home already, and I cannot wait to represent an impressive, rising program as I continue to challenge myself in all my endeavors. I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, and club swimming and school friends for offering me endless amounts of support and guidance throughout my growth as a student and athlete. The administration and community at Dallas Jesuit have been like a family to me, and without my experiences there, I would not be where I am today. AMDG. Go Eagles!!”

McKinney is a rising senior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. He swims year-round with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence and is a versatile swimmer with a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 400 IM and Futures cuts in the 200 breast and 200 fly. In high school swimming he is a Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) state finalist in the 200 IM. He earned PBs in both the 200 IM (1:52.52) and 100 breast (59.17) during his junior year high school season. That was a 2-second drop in the IM and a 1.1-second improvement in the breaststroke from his sophomore year.

In club swimming, McKinney has had even more significant time drops. Although he has swum a limited repertoire so far this year, he has already notched lifetime bests in several key events. Most recently, he went PBs in the 200 back, 200 fly and 400 IM at College Station Sectionals in March, finaling in both the 200 IM and 400 IM.

Best SCY times: PB as of 2018-19 2019-20 400 IM 4:03.76 3:57.89 200 IM 1:54.51 1:52.52 200 FL 2:02.25 1:53.25 200 BK 1:54.31 1:53.02 200 BR 2:06.94 — 500 FR 4:40.05 — 200 FR 1:44.16 — 100 FR 48.22r —

Outside of the pool, McKinney is founder and co-owner of The Real Splash Brothers© and has done video coverage of 5A and 6A state since 2018. At BC, he will overlap with IMers Ryan Price (1:53.79/3:57.67), Matt Clark (1:48.29), Stephan Todorovic (1:52.48), Cole Gvozdas (1:52.50/4:01.57), Matt Szekely (1:52.82), and Zachary Szmania (1:55.61/4:02.11). Todorovic, Gvozdas, and Szekely were also among the Eagles’ top 200 flyers last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.