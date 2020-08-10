Purdue Lands 48.8 Relay Split Sprinter Hannah Hill for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Hannah Hill of the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio has verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers for fall 2021. Hill is a rising senior at Springboro High School.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Purdue! Not only am I proud to call myself a Boilermaker, but an athlete who is ready to help Purdue advance in the Big 10 and the NCAA. A huge ‘thank you’ goes out to all my coaches, teachers, and parents for all the support preparing me for this new challenge. Boiler up!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.04

100 free – 50.15

200 free – 1:52.07

50 back – 26.11

100 back – 55.81

200 back – 2:03.95

50 fly – 24.58

100 fly – 56.96

Hill is a double defending Ohio high school state champion in Division I. At the 2020 state champs, Hill won the 50 free (23.04) and 100 free (50.15) in lifetime best performances. She also split a 23.90 on the fly leg of Springboro’s medley relay and was 49.53 on the anchor leg of their 400 free relay.

At the 2020 Southwest Classic in January, Hill won the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. Notably, she helped Springboro to its first-ever Southwest Classic title with a come-from-behind anchor leg on the 400 free relay, splitting a 48.87. She also split 22.77 on the 200 free relay and a 23.87 on the 200 medley fly leg.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Hill qualified for finals in the 100 free, finishing 19th overall (50.69). Shortly before that meet, she split a 27.88 on the fly leg of the Mason Manta Rays’ 200 medley relay that broke the 15-18 NAG record in the mixed 200 medley relay.

Hill would’ve been Purdue’s top 50 freestyler last season, and she would’ve been a few tenths from their top 100 freestyler. She would’ve out-split all four relay legs on Purdue’s 400 free relay at 2020 Big Tens, though; nobody was sub-49 for the Boilers last year at that meet.

Hill joins Jenna Marquette, Audrey Crowel and Cecilie Wiuff in Purdue’s class of 2025.

