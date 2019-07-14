Mason Manta Rays Break 15-18 National Age Group Record in Mixed Medley Relay

The Mason Manta Rays have broken their 2nd 15-18 National Age Group Record in 3 days at the Tim Meyer Senior State Championships in Granville, Ohio.

After clearing the 15-18 and 17-18 records in the boys’ 800 meter free relay on Thursday, the Manta Rays have now taken out the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 meter mixed medley relay. The group of Adam Chaney, Jake Foster, Hannah Hill, and Cora Dupré combined for a 1:47.96 in the race, which annihilated the old record of 1:50.91 that was set by another Ohio relay, the Canton City Schools team, almost 2 months ago. Canton didn’t swim in Saturday’s race.

Comparative Splits:

Mason Manta Rays Canton City Schools New Record Old Record 50 Back Adam Chaney – 26.00 Hunter Armstrong – 25.93 50 Breast Jake Foster – 28.99 Jamyson Robb – 32.59 50 Fly Hannah Hill – 27.88 Parker Timken – 28.13 50 Free Cora Dupré – 25.09 Will Rose – 23.41 Final Time 1:47.96 1:50.07

USA Swimming first started recognizing National Age Group Records in mixed relays this season, and have set up benchmark standards to be anointed with the official first record in each event.