Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mason Manta Rays Break 15-18 National Age Group Record in Mixed Medley Relay

The Mason Manta Rays have broken their 2nd 15-18 National Age Group Record in 3 days at the Tim Meyer Senior State Championships in Granville, Ohio.

After clearing the 15-18 and 17-18 records in the boys’ 800 meter free relay on Thursday, the Manta Rays have now taken out the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 meter mixed medley relay. The group of Adam ChaneyJake FosterHannah Hill, and Cora Dupré combined for a 1:47.96 in the race, which annihilated the old record of 1:50.91 that was set by another Ohio relay, the Canton City Schools team, almost 2 months ago. Canton didn’t swim in Saturday’s race.

Comparative Splits:

Mason Manta Rays Canton City Schools
New Record Old Record
50 Back Adam Chaney – 26.00 Hunter Armstrong – 25.93
50 Breast Jake Foster – 28.99 Jamyson Robb – 32.59
50 Fly Hannah Hill – 27.88 Parker Timken – 28.13
50 Free Cora Dupré – 25.09 Will Rose – 23.41
Final Time 1:47.96 1:50.07

USA Swimming first started recognizing National Age Group Records in mixed relays this season, and have set up benchmark standards to be anointed with the official first record in each event.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!