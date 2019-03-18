Canton City Wipes Out 15-18 200 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

2019 LAKE ERIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 17-19, 2019

University of Akron-Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio

LCM

The Canton City Schools relay team of Hunter Armstrong, Jamyson Robb, Parker Timken, and Will Rose took down the 15-18 long course mixed 200 free relay National Age Group records at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships Sunday night in Akron, Ohio

Armstrong led off in 25.93, then Robb went 32.59 on breast, then Timken split 28.13 on fly, and Rose anchored in 23.41 for a final time of 1:50.07. Watch the race below:

The previous 15-18 record of 1:50.91, set in 2017, was owned by The Woodlands’ team of Ashley Pollok, Zach Hansen, Nolan Persyn, and Valerieanne Staffeldt.

Canton City also broke the 15-18 and 17-18 mixed 200 free relay records earlier in the meet. USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relays at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.