Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canton City Wipes Out 15-18 200 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

2019 LAKE ERIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 17-19, 2019
  • University of Akron-Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile “LE Senior Championships”

The Canton City Schools relay team of Hunter Armstrong, Jamyson Robb, Parker Timken, and Will Rose took down the 15-18 long course mixed 200 free relay National Age Group records at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships Sunday night in Akron, Ohio

Armstrong led off in 25.93, then Robb went 32.59 on breast, then Timken split 28.13 on fly, and Rose anchored in 23.41 for a final time of 1:50.07. Watch the race below:

The previous 15-18 record of 1:50.91, set in 2017, was owned by The Woodlands’ team of Ashley Pollok, Zach Hansen, Nolan Persyn, and Valerieanne Staffeldt.

Canton City also broke the 15-18 and 17-18 mixed 200 free relay records earlier in the meet. USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relays at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swim Parent

Parker Timken’s split was for fly, not free.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!