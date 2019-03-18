Razzetti Re-Writes Rivolta’s SCM 200 Fly Italian National Record

KINDER + SPORT 2019 CRITERIA

While competing on day 4 of the National Youth Criteria Kinder + Sport meet in Italy, Alberto Razzetti fired off a new short course meters Italian National Record in the men’s 200m butterfly. The 19-year-old fired off a new personal best mark of 1:52.80 to nab gold in Riccione and add another feather in his cap of impressive swimming over the past several months.

Splitting 53.63/59.17 this afternoon, Razzetti’s outing today crushed the previous national standard of 1:53.06 set by Olympian Matteo Rivolta at the 2017 World Cup in Eindhoven. In fact, Razzetti’s time would have almost snared the bronze medal at the most recent European Short Course Championships in 2017.

The teen has been on a tear this year, having already notched 4 regional records in Genoa last month. In January he competed in Luxembourg where he notched LCM times of 1:51.16 in the 200m free, 54.29 in the 100m fly, 24.58 in the 50m fly and 2:00.83 in the 200m fly.

Of note, Northwestern-bound Youth Olympic Games bronze medalist in this 200m fly event, Federico Burdisso, cracked an age group Meet Record by wining the next youngest final in a time of 1:53.60 here in Riccione.