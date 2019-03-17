How Michael Andrew Recovers Between Races: GMM Presented by SwimOutlet.com

Michael Andrew captured 5 titles at the Des Moines Pro Swim, many of which were swum back-to-back. He worked through a lot doubles. In this episode he talks about recovery between races and how he’s experimenting with RPR (reflexive performance reset).

As always Michael is keeping it fresh, trying new things, and he loves living and training in SoCal. According to him he’s surfing and lifting weights, though he adds that he’s not hitting the gym in a traditional way.

Predictions. What’s Michael Andrew dropping in the 50m free at 2019 World Championships this summer? He was 21.46 to win Pan Pacs last summer. I think anything around 21.2 puts him in the hunt for gold at Worlds, and it will set him up for a great 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Caeleb Dressel? The big question is if can he get back to 21.1, his time from the 2017 World Championships where he earned gold. I think so. I think Dressel is the favorite this summer, but after Michael’s breakout 2018, he’s got confidence and momentum, which matters in the nitro event. So much of the 50 free, after all the work has been done, is a head game. What do you think?

Follow Michael Andrew on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.