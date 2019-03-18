Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rockville Montgomery 11-12s Down 200, 400 Free Mixed Relay NAG Records

2019 PV 14 & UNDER JUNIOR OLYMPIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 14-17, 2019
  • University of Maryland, College Park, MD
  • SCY
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2019 PV 14&U Junior Olympic Championships”

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s mixed 11-12 relay team of Hannah Carr, Calix McCormick, Tyler Coapstick, and Amy Qin took down two short course 11-12 mixed free relay NAG records at the 2019 Potomac Valley 14&U Junior Olympic Championships last weekend.

In the mixed 200 free relay, Carr led off in 25.53, McCormick split 23.94, then Coapstick went 23.71, and Qin anchored in 24.20 for a final time of 1:37.38. The Chicago Wolfpack team of Aaron Grgurovic, Maya Arroyo, Jackson Heinlein‐Preseault, and Jessica Kurpeikis held the previous record of 1:38.43 from 2018. NCAP’s team was also under the old record Sunday, finishing second in 1:37.84.

In the mixed 400 free relay, Qin led off in 53.42, then Carr split 54.29, then McCormick went 52.35, and Coapstick anchored in 51.23 for a final time of 3:31.29. Padeo Aquatics’ team of Sydney Zancanaro, Luke Benzanilla, Anika Sta Maria, and Daniel Jo held the previous record of 3:58.08, set in 2017.

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relays at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.

