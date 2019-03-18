Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Franko Grgic Becomes First Croatian Under 15 in 1500 Free

2019 Croatian Team Championships

  • March 16th-17th, 2019
  • Pula, Croatia
  • LCM
  • Team Championship
  • Results

16-year-old Franko Grgic is the world’s new leader in the 1500 freestyle: a position that a swimmer of that age hasn’t held in years.

Swimming at the 2019 Croatian Team Championships this weekend, Grgic swam a 14:56.55 in the 1500 free. That time broke the old Croatian Record of 15:04.45, set at the 2018 European Championships, by Marin Mogic, and made Franko the country’s first-ever swimmer under 15 minutes in the event. Mogic was 2nd in the race in 15:18.51. The pair is reminiscent of the rise of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabrielle Detti across the Adriatic in that both swimmers train together under coach Mate Ruzic in Split.

For comparison’s sake, the USA Swimming National Age Group Record in the 1500 free is Bobby Hackett’s 15:03.91 from 1976. Nobody has been better than 15:05 in over 15 years. And Grgic was born in 2003, so he has this entire year to lower his time. Grgic’s previous best time was a 15:21 that he set last season.

That time is also a FINA Olympic Qualifying standard.

The time surpasses British swimmer Daniel Jervis’ time, also done this weekend in Edinburgh, as the world leader.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE

FrankoCRO
Grgić
03/16
14:56.55
2Daniel
JERVIS		GBR14.57.4803/15
3Jack
McLOUGHLIN		AUS14.58.8112/18
4Anton
IPSEN		DEN15.05.3903/06
5Jordan
WILLIMOVSKY		USA15.05.4403/06
Other Highlight Swims from the Meet:

  • The aforementioned 20-year old Mogic broke the National Record in the men’s 400 free, swimming a 3:49.32. He set the old record in this event at Europeans last year in 3:50.48.
  • Anton Loncar won the men’s 200 backstroke in 1:58.55, which is his new personal best. He’s now about a second away from the National Record in that event, which is a 1:57.47 set in 2013 by Gordan Kozulj.

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Captain Ahab

Wow! That is extremely impressive. A 16 year old under 15 minutes in the1500 Long Course meters.

25 minutes ago
Jimbo

Um excuse me? That’s ridiculous!

20 minutes ago
Hswimmer

What drugs is he using I want them lol just kidding.. but dang super impressive one to look out for

10 minutes ago

