16-Year-Old Franko Grgic Becomes First Croatian Under 15 in 1500 Free

2019 Croatian Team Championships

March 16th-17th, 2019

Pula, Croatia

LCM

Team Championship

Results

16-year-old Franko Grgic is the world’s new leader in the 1500 freestyle: a position that a swimmer of that age hasn’t held in years.

Swimming at the 2019 Croatian Team Championships this weekend, Grgic swam a 14:56.55 in the 1500 free. That time broke the old Croatian Record of 15:04.45, set at the 2018 European Championships, by Marin Mogic, and made Franko the country’s first-ever swimmer under 15 minutes in the event. Mogic was 2nd in the race in 15:18.51. The pair is reminiscent of the rise of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabrielle Detti across the Adriatic in that both swimmers train together under coach Mate Ruzic in Split.

For comparison’s sake, the USA Swimming National Age Group Record in the 1500 free is Bobby Hackett’s 15:03.91 from 1976. Nobody has been better than 15:05 in over 15 years. And Grgic was born in 2003, so he has this entire year to lower his time. Grgic’s previous best time was a 15:21 that he set last season.

That time is also a FINA Olympic Qualifying standard.

The time surpasses British swimmer Daniel Jervis’ time, also done this weekend in Edinburgh, as the world leader.

Other Highlight Swims from the Meet: