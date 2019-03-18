Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Keep Working Hard

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From #TrainingTripTroy to Claire Curzan‘s unbelievable 50 free, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Always good to go against the grain.

10.

When you forget about your assignment due at midnight and manage get it in at 11:59pm https://t.co/Kv4FDsGm1a — grantshoults (@grantshoults) March 11, 2019

So accurate.

9.

Roasting my niece on her technique pic.twitter.com/gtskPXaaxx — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) March 18, 2019

Gotta start them young.

8.

Drums please! Presenting the 2019 Texas Age Group (11-12) short course champion, Camille Murray. Thank you @swimone and @ritzyswims04 for showing my daughter what is possible! #RepresentationMatters #afroswimmers pic.twitter.com/wAMSXHDrBB — Felicia Murray (@DrFeMurray) March 11, 2019

So awesome.

7.

Training trip is treating Troy right pic.twitter.com/9EO0tVUzyC — Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) March 12, 2019

Love to see it.

6.

When you qualify for the NCAA championships but all your bros are on spring break… pic.twitter.com/Z7uNu4t90F — MSU Swimming (@MoStateSwim) March 13, 2019

Making the best of an already good situation?

5.

The only thing that *really* dates this picture is the goggles.

4.

We <3 seeing swimmers recognized!

3.

WATCH: Claire Curzan goes 21.89 to become the first 14&U to break 22 in the 50 Free!! pic.twitter.com/AZuzY1TK0z — TAC Titans (@TACTITANS) March 16, 2019

JEEZ

2.

For the first time in 6 YEARS, I went a best time in my 200 Fly. Due to surgeries, mental health, & other personal issues I haven’t had a healthy season since summer of 2013. If you’re frustrated, don’t give up because it’s beyond worth it!!!#dreambig @USASwimming @UGASwimDive — Meg Kingsley (@Megs_Kingsley) March 8, 2019

Inspirational!

1.

Age 17: 16:50 in the SCY mile. Age 21: 15:54. Last night, at age 29, unshaved + at the end of a 70K+ training week, I went 15:30.9. Young athletes: there are multiple trajectories to success, and there is no predetermined age at which you reach full potential. Keep working hard. — Ashley Twichell (@atwich616) March 11, 2019

Just wild.

