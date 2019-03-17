Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canton City Resets 15-18, 17-18 Mixed 200 Free Relay (LCM) NAG Records

2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships

  • March 17-19, 2019
  • University of Akron-Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile “LE Senior Championships”

The Canton City Schools relay team of Hunter Armstrong, Parker Timken, Will Rose, and Caroline Ehlers took down the 17-18 long course mixed 200 free relay National Age Group record at the 2019 Lake Erie Senior Championships Saturday night in Akron, Ohio

Armstrong led off in 23.41, then Timken followed in 26.58, then Rose split 23.18 and Ehlers anchored in 27.08 for a final time of 1:40.25.

The previous 17-18 record of 1:42.93 was set by the Gator Swim Club team of Katie Cronin, Trevor McGovern, Kirschtine Balbuena, and Julian Hill last year. Gator Swim Club also held the 15-18 record of 1:41.11, set by Talia Bates, Alec Dawson, Julian Hill, and Kirschtine Balbuena in 2017.

USA Swimming began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September 2018 after the inclusion of mixed relay at both the FINA World Championships and Olympics.

MuddyWaters

CCS TEAM PRIDE! #StarkCountyOnTheRise!

