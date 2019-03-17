Max Iida Wins 200 Breast by 8 Seconds at Rochester Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – ROCHESTER, MN

Thurs. March 14 – Sun. March 17, 2019

Rochester Rec Center, Rochester, MN

Long course meters (50m)

In a battle of two stars in the meet so far, 16-year old Scottsdale Aquatic Club swimmer Ashley Strouse won the 200 free in 2:02.44, beating out 15-year old Natalie Mannion, who took 2nd in 2:03.04. That time by Mannion was a best time by almost 2 seconds, and while Strouse came up over a second away from her best time, she had the better back-half of the two to win the race.

Later in the session, Mannion picked up her 2nd win of the meet by winning the 100 fly in 1:02.59. That cuts more than a second off her lifetime best and ranks her 15th nationally among 15 & unders in the event. Her 200 free ranks her 3rd nationally in the same age range.

Among the 3 double winners from Friday’s session, Strouse and 17-year old Gillian Daley were the two that were able to muster a single win on Saturday. Daley won the 200 breaststroke in 2:33.53. That time ranks her 8th among all American junior 200 breaststrokers this season.

The top swim of the day on the boys’ side was Max Iida, who won the boys’ 200 breaststroke by almost 8 seconds. His final time of 2:17.96, which is his lifetime best by half-a-second. He now ranks 3rd nationally this season in the 200 breaststroke among 15-16 boys.

Other Day 3 Winners: