Max Iida Wins 200 Breast by 8 Seconds at Rochester Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – ROCHESTER, MN
- Thurs. March 14 – Sun. March 17, 2019
- Rochester Rec Center, Rochester, MN
- Long course meters (50m)
- Live Stream
- Meet results available on Meet Mobile
In a battle of two stars in the meet so far, 16-year old Scottsdale Aquatic Club swimmer Ashley Strouse won the 200 free in 2:02.44, beating out 15-year old Natalie Mannion, who took 2nd in 2:03.04. That time by Mannion was a best time by almost 2 seconds, and while Strouse came up over a second away from her best time, she had the better back-half of the two to win the race.
Later in the session, Mannion picked up her 2nd win of the meet by winning the 100 fly in 1:02.59. That cuts more than a second off her lifetime best and ranks her 15th nationally among 15 & unders in the event. Her 200 free ranks her 3rd nationally in the same age range.
Among the 3 double winners from Friday’s session, Strouse and 17-year old Gillian Daley were the two that were able to muster a single win on Saturday. Daley won the 200 breaststroke in 2:33.53. That time ranks her 8th among all American junior 200 breaststrokers this season.
The top swim of the day on the boys’ side was Max Iida, who won the boys’ 200 breaststroke by almost 8 seconds. His final time of 2:17.96, which is his lifetime best by half-a-second. He now ranks 3rd nationally this season in the 200 breaststroke among 15-16 boys.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Eliza Brown of Current Swimming in Massachusetts won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:58.47, followed by Anna Ogren in 2nd in 5:02.19.
- Daniel Matheson of the Scottsdale Aquatic Club won the boys’ 400 IM in 4:37.93 – more than 4 seconds ahead of the field. That was his first win of the meet: he was the top seed after prelims of the 200 IM, but was disqualified in finals.
- Cameron Kelley won the 200 free in 1:53.34, a new lifetime best. He beat out Sean Dwyer (1:54.02) and Ryan Purdy (1:54.23) for the title. Purdy won 2 events on Friday but was winless on Saturday.
- Missouri freshman Garrett Clasen, swimming under the banner of the West Chicago Sharks won the boys’ 100 fly in 56.77, beating-out fellow Illinoisan Jacob Shapiro, who was 2nd in 56.97. Clasen’s best time coming into the meet was 58.2, so he dropped a second-and-a-half in prelims and finals.
- Commonwealth Swimming won the girls’ 400 medley relay with a relay of Natalie Mannion (1:02.62 – backstroke); Colleen Whittaker (1:15.32 – breaststroke); Genevieve Youngman (1:03.78 – butterfly); and Eliza Brown (59.84 – freestyle) combined for a 4:21.56.
- The Glenbrook Swim Club in Illinois won the boys’ 400 medley relay in 3:52.23. The winning relay included Ryan Purdy (57.90 – backstroke); Max Iida (1:04.87 – breaststroke); Jacob Shapiro (56.66 – fly); and Sami Moussally (52.80 – freestyle).
Isn’t that a picture of Samuel Iida?
It is. Swapped it out.