2019 World Championships: Xin Wins 10K, First Wave Qualifies for Tokyo 2020

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first qualifying spots in aquatic sports for the 2020 Olympic Games have been awarded to 15 women representing 13 countries and 6 continents with the recent nail-biting finish of the women’s 10 km open water race at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 2019 World Championships serve as one of two Olympic Qualifiers for open water swimmers. The other event will take place in Fukuoka, Japan, though the date of the competition has not yet been determined.

China’s Xin Xin won the women’s 10K tonight in a nail-biter finish with the United States’ Haley Anderson, who hit the pad 9/10ths behind Xin. Italy’s Rachele Bruni touched 3rd, just 1/10th ahead of France’s Lara Grangeon.

Xin Xin becomes China’s first-ever open water World Champion in the women’s 10km event.

This year’s final comes as a complete overhaul for the podium; in 2017, France’s Aurelie Muller won gold by more than 2 seconds over Ecuador’s Samantha Arevalo. Italy’s Arianna Bridi and Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha then tied for bronze. Bridi was 13th and Arevalo was 18th in this year’s race.

Sharon van Rouwendaal, the 2016 Olympic Champion from the Netherlands, will get the opportunity to defend her gold medal next year in Japan with a 10th-place finish today in Korea.

Two-time 10km World Champion Aurelie Muller of France finished 11th, which means she misses the Olympics by a tenth of a second – as her countrymate Lara Grangeon (a European Champion in the pool) finished 4th via a successful transition to open water.

Note that swimmers who have qualified via this meet have blocked out their countrymates from qualifying. Countries cannot add a 2nd qualifier via the Olympic Qualifying Race that will be held in 2020 in Fukuoka, Japan.

10 Km Open Water Results/2020 Olympic Qualifiers

Qualified
Time/Time Behind
1 Xin Xin China 1:54:47.20
2 Haley Anderson USA +.90
3 Rachele Bruni Italy +2.70
4 Lara Grangeon France +2.80
5 Ana Marcela Cunha Brazil +3.30
6 Ashley Twichell USA +3.30
7 Kareena Lee Australia +3.30
8 Finnia Wunram Germany +3.50
9 Leonie Beck Germany +3.80
10 Sharon van Rouwendaal Netherlands +3.90

Countries that have completed qualifying for the Olympics in the women’s open water 10km swim:

Countries that have 2 qualifiers
USA Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell
Germany Finnia Wunram, Leonie Beck
Countries that have 1 qualiifier (and can have no more)
Australia Kareena Lee
Brazil Ana Marcela Cunha
China Xin Xin
France Lara Grangeon
Italy Rachele Bruni
Netherlands Sharon van Rouwendaal

Samboys

Why can some countries not have more than one swimmer qualify for Tokyo?

1 hour ago
Tomek

Seems like idiotic rule to me

53 minutes ago
Superfan

OW has an elaborate criteria for their selection. Swimswam ran an article with the criteria yesterday

53 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Once you’ve had a swimmer or 2 qualify via the top 10 at the World Championships, that country cannot qualify more athletes via the Olympic qualifying race.

47 minutes ago
tkrisz

The last 5 athletes listed here have no quotas yet. “Continental Representation (5 athletes): (…) the next highest ranked athlete from the same continent, not yet qualified, in the ranking of the FINA Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifier 2020 event will qualify (…)” So the 5 continental places will be awarded based on the results of the 2020 Fukuoka (JPN) FINA Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifier event.

56 minutes ago
Hulkswimhulksmash

Yay for Haley and Ashley!

So is Aurelie Muller out of the Olympics?

39 minutes ago
Braden Keith

That’s correct.

30 minutes ago

