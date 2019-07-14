15-Year-Olds Kozan, Crom Drop 2:10s in 200 Fly at L.A. Invite

2019 LOS ANGELES INVITE

July 11th-14th, 2019

50m (LCM) pool

Uytengsu Aquatic Center, USC, Los Angeles, California

Psych sheet

Results

Arizona State’s Emma Nordin blew away her best time in the women’s 400 free. Nordin built a big lead on Stanford All-American Lauren Pitzer through the 200. Pitzer (4:10.62) made a comeback on the back half, coming within tenths of Nordin, but it was Nordin who took the win with a 4:10.05. That was a lifetime best by nearly 4 seconds and her first best time in the event since 2017. Nordin also won Friday night’s 800 free final in 8:37.00, chopping over 6 seconds off her best. Stanford ended up getting a win tonight as well as Allie Raab dropped over a second from her best time with a 2:12.51 in the 200 IM.

15-year-old Justina Kozan registered a new lifetime best in the 200 fly, posting a 2:10.50 to beat her former best by a few tenths. She out-touched another 15-year-old, Katie Crom, to take the win. Crom took a second and a half off her best in 2:10.73, just ahead of Cal’s Cassidy Bayer, who placed 3rd in 2:10.94. In the men’s version of the event, Olympic medalist Tom Shields used his front half speed to edge out Arizona’s Brendan Meyer 1:58.69 to 1:59.00.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail nabbed a best time in tonight’s 200 free final. Fail and Stanford’s Johannes Calloni (1:50.65) were dead even at the 100 mark, but Fail pulled ahead to clip his best by a few tenths in 1:50.13. Calloni won a title of his own on Friday with a 1:59.81 in the 200 back. Fail’s teammate Sam Iida kept the Wildcat men’s streak going in the next event with a 2:15.29 in the 200 breast.

USC alum Kasia Wilk clipped former college rival Linnea Mack, 25.21 to 25.44, to win the 50 free. That’s a sprint sweep for Wilk, who won the 100 free last night in 55.47 over Pitzer (55.59). There was also a Trojan sweep of the men’s sprints as Nikola Miljenic, took the men’s splash-and-dash with a 22.57. NCAA champion Cristian Quintero took the 100 free win in 49.58 on Friday night ahead of fellow USC All-American alum Dylan Carter (49.85).

Additional Event Winners: