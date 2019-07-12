Mason Manta Rays Break 15-18, 17-18 National Age Group Record in 800 Free Relay

Swimming this weekend at the Tim Meyer Senior State Championships in Granville, Ohio, the Mason Manta Rays’ 15-18 boys have broken another National Age Group Record.

In their last summer season before one of their key legs, Jake Foster, matriculates to the University of Texas, the group of Adam Chaney, Jacob McDonald, Jake Foster, and Carson Foster combined for a 7:24.52 in the 800 meter free relay on Thursday.

That breaks both the 17-18 National Age Group Record and the 15-18 National Age Group Record, which were jointly set by a group from Nova of Virginia in 2015 in 7:25.78. That group included John Cortright, Aaron Schultz, Charlie Swanson, and Townley Haas. Swanson is the 3-time defending Big Ten Champion in the 400 IM, and Townley Haas is a 2016 Olympic gold medalist.

Mason Manta Ray Splits:

According to the official Manta Rays’ Twitter account, the group wasn’t shaved or tapered, and with the US National Championships coming up in about 3 weeks, that would make sense.

Chaney, McDonald and Carson Foster are all entering their senior years of high school. The Mason boys (this group plus a few other contributors) also hold the 15-18 records in the 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay in long course, plus 4 short course records.