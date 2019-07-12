Iowa High School State Champion Cameron Linder Verbally Commits to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cameron Linder from West Des Moines, Iowa has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Minnesota beginning in the 2020-21 school year. He’ll suit up for the Gophers with fellow future members of the class of 2024 Kaiser Neverman, Leo Goldblatt, Nathan Kim, and William Christenson. Linder is a rising senior at Waukee High School where he specializes in IM and 500 freestyle. He won the 200 IM at the 2019 IHSAA Boys’ State Championship with a PB of 1:51.11. He also placed third in the 500 free (4:35.12), swam breaststroke (26.17) on the 4th-place medley relay, and contributed a leg (47.37) on the 3rd-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, where he trains year-round with Central Iowa Aquatics, Linder is state champion in the 200 and 400 IMs. He swam free, back, breast and IM events at the 2019 Iowa Swimming LSC Short Course Championships in February. In addition to winning both IMs, he was runner-up in the 100/200 breast and scored PBs in the 50/200 free and 100/200 breast. Linder swam the 200 back and 200/400 IM at Winter Juniors West in December. He has already kicked off this summer’s long-course season with new PBs in the 400m free, 100m back, 50m breast, 100m fly, and 200/400m IM (2:08.38/4:31.32).

Linder would have been Minnesota’s second-fastest 400 IMer in 2018-19, and would have ranked among the top 5 in the 200 IM. It took 1:47.41/3:53.06 to score in the IMs at 2019 B1G Championships. Minnesota placed fifth, just 18.5 points out of fourth, in the men’s meet.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:51.11

400 IM – 3:58.21

200 back – 1:52.66

200 breast – 2:08.25

200 free – 1:43.92

500 free – 4:35.12

Congratulations to CIA’s Cameron Linder on announcing his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/SxBY06LzNX — Central Iowa Aquatics (@CIA_Swimming) July 11, 2019

