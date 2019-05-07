NCAP’s Leo Goldblatt Announces 2020 Verbal to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leo Goldblatt, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Annandale, Virginia has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota for 2020-21. He will be with Kaiser Neverman in the class of 2024. Goldblatt wrote on social media:

“I am so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University [of] Minnesota!!! Here’s a picture of me and my cat to celebrate 😀 #SkiUMah”

Goldblatt is a junior at Falls Church High School and he swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. He specializes primarily in distance freestyle and butterfly. At the 2019 Virginia 5A High School State Championships, he placed 9th in the 200 free (1:45.55) and 5th in the 500 free (4:42.32). He also led off the medley relay (25.23) and anchored the 200 free relay (21.79), both of which finished 9th.

In club swimming, Goldblatt is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 fly and the mile. He went best times in the 500 free and 200 fly at the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship where he finished 39th and 12th in the respective events. He also swam the 200 free, 100 fly, and 1650 free and placed 28th in the latter. The rest of his best SCY times (200/1650 free, 200 back, and 100 fly) come from the Tom Dolan Invite in December. Last summer he had a strong showing at NCSAs, improving his lifetime bests in the LCM 400/1500 free (4:06.46/16:13.50) and 100/200 fly (57.13/2:04.32).

Goldblatt will overlap one year with Minnesota distance standouts Cameron Kelly and Kristian Hansen and two years with Aidan Dillon. He will also find a training partner in incoming freshman Isaac Barrera (4:31.90/16:38.42 in the 500/mile and 4:01.36 in the 400 IM).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:36.18

1000 free – 9:28.46

500 free – 4:33.56

200 free – 1:41.95

200 fly – 1:48.67

100 fly – 50.15

