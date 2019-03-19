Wisconsin’s Top High School Jr Kaiser Neverman Commits to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaiser Neverman of the Green Bay YMCA and the Green Bay United high school co-op, has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota. Primarily a sprint freestyler and butterflier, the current high school junior will arrive in Minneapolis in the fall of 2020.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Minnesota! The amazing team and supportive coaches made it feel like home, and I’m so excited to join the Gopher family!”

In spite of being neighboring states, the Gophers pull swimmers from Wisconsin more rarely than one might expect given geography. Only 3 members of Minnesota’s current men’s roster hail from the state of Wisconsin, and only 3 members of the women’s swimming roster. Neverman, the top recruit in his class in the state of Wisconsin, becomes a boon for Kelly Kremer and crew in Minneapolis.

At the 2019 Wisconsin boys’ swimming & diving championship, Neverman placed 4th in the 100 fly (48.62) and 3rd in the 50 free (20.84). He’s the top returning butterflier for next season, and will be 2nd among 50 freestylers behind freshman William Hayon of Sheboygan North.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.79

100 free – 45.21

200 free -1:39.35

100 fly – 48.11

200 fly – 1:48.30

100 breast – 58.49

100 back – 51.97

200 IM – 1:53.50

400 IM – 4:22.69

As primarily a butterflier and freestyler, Neverman also has a best of 58.4 in the 100 breaststroke, which indicates that we could see a lot of development from him in college as an IMer as well.

His best time in the 100 free, even as a high school junior, would have ranked 6th on Minnesota’s roster this season (and only .07 sesconds behind Tim Sates and Cale Berkoff, who tie for 4th at 45.18). His 200 free would rank in a similar position, and his 200 fly would rank 3rd on the team.

