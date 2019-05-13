Wisconsin State Runner Up Nathan Kim Delivers Verbal To Minnesota For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Kim, a junior at Middleton High School and member of the Badger Aquatics Club in Madison, Wisconsin, has announced that he will be swimming across the state line at the University of Minnesota in 2020. Primarily a butterflier, Kim still has a ways to go to contribute for the Golden Gopher at the B1G Conference Championship meet, but his rapid improvement over his high school career points to this being a feasible reality.

“The excellent team, staff, facilities, education, and culture here at Minnesota made me feel welcomed from the beginning. I hope to help contribute and grow with the program as a Gopher!”

Kim was the 2019 Wisconsin High School State Championship runner up in the 200 yard IM (1:50.98) behind current senior, and Stanford commit, Shane Blinkman and took 7th place in the 100-yard butterfly (50.16). He also took home a pair of bronze medals from the 2019 Wisconsin Swimming 13 & Over Short Course State Championships in the 400 yard IM (4:03.29) and 200-yard butterfly (1:51.25).

Best Times in Yards Over the Years

Event JR Year SO Year FR Year 100 fly 50.16 52.91 54.71 200 fly 1:49.12 1:56.35 N/A 200 IM 1:50.98 1:55.20 1:58.35

Kim will join fellow Wisconsin based butterflier Kaiser Neverman as well as distance swimmer Leo Goldblatt as the first committed members of the Class of 2024 for the Golden Gophers.

