IL State Champion Butterflier Emma Gleason Commits To Notre Dame

Current high school junior Emma Gleason of Libertyville High School and Patriot Aquatic Club in Lincolnshire, Illinois, has declared that she will attend and swim for Notre Dame in the fall of 2020. Gleason excels most as a butterflier and has a career-best time in the 200-yard butterfly that would have been good enough for a ‘B’ cut and a 100-yard butterfly best time that is .56 seconds off of the ‘B’ cut time.

At the 2019 Illinois High School State Championship Meet Gleason finished 12th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.68) and secured a podium spot in the 100-yard butterfly with a 5th place finish (55.70). She was the 2019 IL Swimming Senior Championships winner in the 200-yard butterfly (1:59.73) and took home a bronze medal in the 100-yard butterfly (54.50) from the meet as well.

Best Times in Yards

100 free – 52.35

200 free – 1:51.84

100 fly – 54.50

200 fly – 1:58.79

Gleason will be able to help out the Fighting Irish at the conference level right away as her 100 yard butterfly time would have qualified 22nd at the 2019 ACC Championships and her 200 yard butterfly time would have qualified her for 13th place. Notre Dame’s class of 2020 is already quite large, consisting of Allison Kopac, Kallie Chelsvig, Megan Deuel, Peyton D’Emanuele, Sydney Whiting, and Rhianna Hensler as members of the Class of 2024, with D’Emanuele and Hensler being butterfliers along with Gleason.

