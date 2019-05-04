4x NY Fed Champ Megan Deuel Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Deuel from Pittsford, New York has verbally committed to swim for the University of Notre Dame in 2020-21 and beyond. Deuel swims for Pittsford High School, where she is a junior, and the club team Victor Swim Club. She recently won the LCM 100 back and 100/200 fly and was runner-up in the 200 back and 200 IM at Buffalo Sectionals, kicking her LCM season off with new PBs in the 100 back and 100 fly. She’d wrapped up SCY season two weeks earlier with best times in the 50 back and 100 IM at Niagara Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. There, she won the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 100/200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 back.

In high school swimming, Deuel won her second consecutive NY Fed titles in the 100 back (54.86) and 100 fly (53.83) in November, earning All-Greater Rochester Swimmer of the Year honors for the second year in a row. She also helped the Pittsford 200 medley and 400 free relays win state titles and was a major contributor to the team’s fifth-straight state team championship.

Deuel would have been a top-5 performer in the 100/200 back and 100/200 fly on the Notre Dame squad this year. Her best times would have made the B final in the 200 fly and the C final of the 100 fly at the conference meet this year. It took 54.13/1:57.55 to score in the backstrokes and 54.80/2:01.40 to score at 2019 Women’s ACC Championships. Notre Dame finished fourth in the women’s team standings, up one spot from 2018. Deuel will overlap two years with backstroker Bayley Stewart and one with Carly Quast. She’ll also have two years with flyer Luciana Thomas.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.68

100 back – 54.83

200 back – 1:58.81

100 fly – 53.77

200 fly – 1:57.96

200 IM – 2:03.06

She will join Allison Kopac, Kallie Chelsvig, Peyton D’Emanuele, and Sydney Whiting in the class of 2024.

