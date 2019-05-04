Santa Margarita Girls Power to CIF-SS D1 Win, Loyola Boys Set Relay Records

2019 CIF-SS Division 1

Swimming prelims May 2nd

Swimming finals May 4th

Riverside Aquatics Complex, Riverside, CA

Short Course Yards

Live Results

Santa Margarita took the team title on the girls’ side, while X boys won their team title. Division 1 in CIF’s Southern Section is one of the fastest high school meets, and this meet, the freestyle talent on the girls’ side really impressed.

The 200 free was a huge battle. Newport Harbor’s Ayla Spitz went head-to-head with Santa Margarita’s Ella Ristic, as the former beat the latter, 1:45.38 to 1:45.66. Foothill’s Samantha Pearson was third in 1:47.13.

Those three were back for more in the 100 free, with Spitz again taking charge with a winning time of 49.42. Not far behind her, though, were Pearson (49.59) and Ristic (49.66).

Ristic was a heavy hitter for the Santa Margarita, along with junior Anicka Delgado and freshman Lindsay Ervin. Delgado took the 50 free (22.55) and 100 fly (53.33), while Ervin was the 50 free runner-up (23.11) and placed 4th in the 100 free (50.63). In the 500 free, another freshman Tesoro’s Katie Crom, dropped a 4:46.52 to edge past Santa Margarita’s Mackenzie Degn (4:46.62) for the win.

Santa Margarita won all three relays (and didn’t use Ristic, Delgado, Ervin, or Degn on the medley), finishing with a 3:20.32 in the 400 free relay. Ristic’s 49.08 was the best in the field. Crom, leading off for Tesoro, had a strong 50.25 swim.

The freestyle races were tight on the boys’ side, too. In the 200, Foothill’s Hunter Ingram was 1:36.14, just out-touching Crespi’s Zach van Zandt (1:36.32). The margins were closer in the 100 free, but the order the same: Ingram took it in 44.39, with van Zandt second in 44.42. Loyola’s Connor Lee was 20.09 to just miss 19-second territory, taking the 50 free, and adding a win in the 100 fly (47.26). Aliso Niguel’s Sean Slusiewicz was 47.62 to take second there.

A couple freshmen on the boys side fought against tough competition to win event titles. Laguna Hills’ Tona Zinn was 1:48.61 to win the 200 IM, ahead of another freshman, Harvard Westlake’s Tommy Park (1:48.70). Park was 23.19 leading off his team’s runner-up 200 medley relay, which had yet another freshman, Ronald Dalmacio, anchor in a blazing 19.94. Loyola won the relay in 1:29.80, however, to break University’s 2014 meet record. Lee was 21.33 on fly on that relay. Dalmacio wound up 2nd in the 100 back (48.67) behind Canyon’s Kevin Childs (47.88).

In the 400 free relay, Lee helped Loyola seal the team title, leading off their winning 400 free relay in 43.95. He combined with seniors Emmett Pernecky and Mark McCrary along with freshman William Kim to go 2:59.65, winning by over four seconds and blowing away their meet record time from last year by almost two seconds.

OTHER WINNERS

Fountain Valley’s Hannah Farrow won both of her individual events. She was 2:00.06 in the 200 IM and then 1:00.63 in the 100 breast.

Notre Dame's Dominic Margarino was 4:23.98 to take the 500 free.

Hart's Maxine Catig won the 100 back in 54.44.

The 100 breast went to Sluciewicz in 54.90. Zinn was third (55.79).

SCORES

Girls Top 5

Santa Margarita 489 Tesoro 275 Mater Dei 198 Hart 162 Woodbridge 155

Boys Top 5