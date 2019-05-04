2019 World University Games: A New Permanent Pool Under Construction

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES – NAPLES – ITALY
- Thursday, July 4th – Wednesday, July 10th
- “Felice Scandone” Pool, Naples, Italy.
- LCM
- Event Web site
Work is underway in Naples, Italy on construction for the new (permanent) pool for the 2019 World University Games. The outdoor, 50-meter pool will be located next to the complex “Scandone” that will host the swimming competitions and finals of the water polo tournament.
This is a new construction necessary for the development of the international event.
“When I visited the Scandone Swimming Pool my eyes lit up,” said Massimiliano Rosolino, Olympic gold medalist in Sydney 2000 and ambassador of 2019 World University Games.
“The outdoor pool will enrich a system that has more than two thousand seats. As a Neapolitan and a swimmer I find it a great opportunity for the city of Naples. The intervention of the Universiade has made the Scandone a plant of great value as many have admired during my career. Surely we will treasure it” – Rosolino said.
The project involves the construction of an Olympic-size pool identical in size to the indoor pool, 50×21 meters with eight lanes.
The athletes will use it for training and warm-up.
The outdoor pool, prefabricated in stainless steel, is similar to the facility of the Rio 2016 Olympics. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the system will be covered with a tensile roof with laminated wood and retractable sheeting.
