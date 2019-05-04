2019 World University Games: A New Permanent Pool Under Construction

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES – NAPLES – ITALY

Thursday, July 4th – Wednesday, July 10th

“Felice Scandone” Pool, Naples, Italy.

LCM

Event Web site

Work is underway in Naples, Italy on construction for the new (permanent) pool for the 2019 World University Games. The outdoor, 50-meter pool will be located next to the complex “Scandone” that will host the swimming competitions and finals of the water polo tournament.

This is a new construction necessary for the development of the international event.

“When I visited the Scandone Swimming Pool my eyes lit up,” said Massimiliano Rosolino, Olympic gold medalist in Sydney 2000 and ambassador of 2019 World University Games.

“The outdoor pool will enrich a system that has more than two thousand seats. As a Neapolitan and a swimmer I find it a great opportunity for the city of Naples. The intervention of the Universiade has made the Scandone a plant of great value as many have admired during my career. Surely we will treasure it” – Rosolino said.

The project involves the construction of an Olympic-size pool identical in size to the indoor pool, 50×21 meters with eight lanes.

The athletes will use it for training and warm-up.

The outdoor pool, prefabricated in stainless steel, is similar to the facility of the Rio 2016 Olympics. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the system will be covered with a tensile roof with laminated wood and retractable sheeting.