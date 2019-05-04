Kansas Legacy Ellie Wehrmann Verbally Commits to the Jayhawks for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Wehrmann of St. Peters, Missouri has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2020-21. Wehrmann, whose mother Dana was a competitive swimmer and attended Kansas, will be a second-generation Jayhawk.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support throughout my swimming career. I can’t wait to be a Jayhawk like my mom! Rock Chalk❤️💙”

Wehrmann is a junior Incarnate Word Academy where she swims for coach Grace Burnworth. She won the 100 free and 200 free at the inaugural Class 1 state meet as a sophomore, setting the Class 1 record in the 200 free with 1:51.01. This year she repeated her 100 free state title, going 51.69 in prelims to lower the Class 1 record, and she finished second in the 200 free (1:52.62).

In club swimming, she represents Flyers Aquatic Swim Team and swims for coach Jim Halliburton. She recently wrapped up her short course season at Columbia Sectionals, where she won the 200 free, placed 3rd in the 100 free and was 9th in the 100 fly, 11th in the 50 free, and 17th in the 200 IM. She left the meet with new PBs in the 100/200 free and 200 IM.

Wehrmann will join the Kansas class of 2024 with fellow verbal commit Brooke Dalbey. Her best times would have scored for the Jayhawks at the 2019 Big 12 Conference Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM and the C finals of the 50 free and 100 back.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.59

100 free – 51.14

50 free – 23.67

100 fly – 55.95

100 back – 57.20

50 back – 26.43

200 IM – 2:05.58

