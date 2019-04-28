Lakeside’s Brooke Dalbey Verbally Commits to Kansas for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Dalbey of Flower Mound, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2020-21.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic swimming career at the University of Kansas!! I look forward to swimming for Coach Clark Campbell and being a part of his team. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for all of their support! Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

Dalbey is a junior at Flower Mound High School where she swims under coach Dan Snow on the girls’ swimming and diving team. She is a three-time Texas 6A state qualifier in the 50 free/500 free. At the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships she placed 12th in the 50 (24.06) and qualified 16th for finals in the 500 free (5:04.23). She led off the 5th-place 400 free relay in finals (52.19) and swam backstroke on the medley relay in prelims (27.75).

In club swimming, Dalbey competes for Lakeside Aquatic Club and trains under Craig Harris. She is a Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 500 free, and 100 fly. After earning best times in the 50/100 free and 50 back in high school swim season, she went on to improve her lifetime bests in the SCY 200 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM and LCM 200 free and 200 IM at College Station Sectionals in March.

Dalbey would have scored in the C final of the 100 fly at 2019 Big 12 Championships. It took 23.82/4:58.43 and to get second swims in the 50/500 free at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.06

100 free- 52.19

200 free- 1:51.08

500 free- 5:01.84

50 back – 27.41

100 back – 59.43

100 fly – 57.33

