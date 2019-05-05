Texas State Champion Vincent Ribeiro Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Vincent Ribeiro has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies as part of their high school class of 2020. Destined to be an Aggie: Ribiero was born in South Africa, and his family moved to the USA when he was 8 years old so that his father could take a job as a senior lead software developer at Texas A&M.

Ribeiro, who swim club for Nitro Swimming in Austin, attends Round Rock High School. In 2019, he was the Texas 6A (big schools) state champion in the 200 IM (1:47.98) and the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (55.76). Neither of those are quite SEC scoring times yet, but he does have 2 years remaining before his first collegiate championship season.

Best Times/Improvements in Primary Events:

Junior Sophomore Freshman 100 breaststroke 55.66 56.5 57.23 200 breaststroke 2:04.26 2:02.80 2:05.10 200 IM 1:47.98 1:49.04 1:53.00

Ribeiro is the first in-state recruit to commit to the Aggies in the class of 2020. Nitro has sent several past athletes to Texas A&M (as well as the University of Texas and several other programs), but this is one of a number of pipelines that Texas A&M has really begun to exploit heavily as they’re rebuilding the program. A pair of Nitro swimmers-turned-Aggies qualified for the NCAA Championships as freshmen last season: Ethan Gogulski (who swam at the meet after a testicular cancer diagnoses), and Shaine Casas (who placed as high at the meet as 11th, in the 200 fly, where he was the top-finishing freshman).

A&M finished 17th at NCAAs last season with 93 points. That was more points than they scored the year prior when they finished 14th (75 points) in spite of graduating a big senior class.

