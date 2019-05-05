EAJ Breaststroker Emily Merton Commits to FGCU for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Merton, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Jacksonville, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University for 2020-21.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Florida Gulf Coast University. Without the love and support from my friends, family, and coaches this wouldn’t have been possible. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to swim for this amazing school”

Merton swims for Robert E. Lee High School and Episcopal AmberJax, where she is a member of the Winter Junior National team as she qualified in the 100/200 breast last year. At the Florida Swimming Spring Championship at the beginning of March, she was runner-up in the 200 breast and was 4th in the 100 breast and 13th in the 50 breast. She also competed in the 200 IM and the 50 free and scored a PB in the latter. Last summer she earned lifetime bests in the LCM 50 breast (35.05), 100 breast (1:14.03), and 200 breast (2:38.91) at Gainesville Sectionals. She then went on to compete at Cary Futures where she finaled in the 200 breast (7th) and 100 breast (17th). She also went a best time in the 50 free (29.08).

Merton’s best times would have scored for the Eagles at 2019 CCSA Championships in the A final of the 200 breast and the B final of the 100 breast. She will overlap one year with current sophomore Petra Halmai, who won both the 100/200 breaststrokes at CCSAs, with a conference record in the 200.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:19.94

100 breast – 1:05.87

50 breast – 31.42

200 IM – 2:15.15

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.