Crow Canyon Flyer Armando Vegas Sends Verbal Commitment to Texas

Armando Vegas, a junior at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, California, had announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2020-21.

“The decision to commit to Texas was a combination of great team atmosphere, amazing coaches, and the city of Austin, which is an incredible place where I’m glad I’ll be able to live for the next four years. The team environment and legacy was an aspect that couldn’t be outmatched and was a considerable factor that convinced me to commit there. I’m really excited to be a longhorn.”

Vegas swims for the club team Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks and was one of 48 boys chosen to attend USA Swimming’s 2018 National Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs last October. He had an strong long course season last summer, beginning at Santa Clarita Sectionals where he went best times in the LCM 100 free (55.94), 200 free (1:59.90), 400 free (4:16.63), 100 fly (57.08), and 200 fly (2:03.86), and ending at Speedo Summer Junior Nationals where he improved his PBs in the 100 back (1:02.37) and 200 back (2:13.71). In December he notched lifetime bests at Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 fly and finaled in the latter. He also earned a PB in the 200 free at Time Trials.

Vegas will suit up for the Longhorns with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Brendan McCourt, Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, Ethan Heasley, and Victor Tremblay.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:49.26

100 fly – 50.01

200 back – 1:54.80

100 back – 52.95

200 free – 1:41.98

