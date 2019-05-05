Knoxville Native Annie Rimmer Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Rimmer will stay close to home for college after verbally committing to the University of Tennessee. The high school junior, and member of the class of 2020, swims for Tennessee Aquatics, based out of Knoxville, and attends Carter High School in nearby Strawberry Plains.

“super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and swimming career at the University of Tennessee! so blessed for my amazing family, friends, and coaches who have helped me through this process!! can’t wait to be a Lady Vol # GOVOLS “

Rimmer is primarily a sprint freestyler and butterflier who finished 4th at the Tennessee High School State Championship meet in both the 100 fly (55.43) and 100 free (50.73) in February.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 50.73

200 free – 1:52.37

100 back – 57.25

200 back – 2:06.46

100 fly – 55.43

200 fly – 2:06.72

The Volunteers’ top 4 100 butterfliers last season were all juniors and seniors, and so all will be gone by the time that Rimmer arrives on campus. That doesn’t mean the Volunteers won’t have depth in that event, though: both Trude Rothrock (52.67) and Mallory Beil (52.92) were sub-53 in the event as freshmen last season, and in the class of 2019 Tennessee will bring in Kaitlin Harty (53.71) and Whitney Hamilton (53.51).

