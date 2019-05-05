Clovis West Girls Defeats Clovis North by 1 Point at CIF Central Section

2019 CIF CENTRAL SECTION D1 & D2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the finals session of the 2019 CIF Central Section Championships, the girls of Clovis West and Clovis North took part in an epic dual for the section title. In the process, three D1 records and six D2 records fell, totalling 18 records taken down during the two-day championship meet.

Girls Meet

The meet started off with Clovis North winning the 200 medley relay with a 1:46.98. But shortly after, a vengeful Claire Tuggle won the 200 free for Clovis North with a 1:46.19. Tuggle dethroned Clovis West’s Abby Samansky, who took second with a 1:49.02, and took down Samansky’s D1 record.

Tuggle’s dominant performance was not finished yet, as she won the 500 free with another D1 record-breaking time of 4:42.42. Tuggle also dethroned 2018 champ Clovis’ Averee Preble, who took second with a 4:50.27. Earlier in the meet, Preble crushed the 200 IM with a 2:02.48, winning by over 7 seconds.

Into the 50 free, Golden West’s Mackenzie Garza maintained her top prelims spot with a 23.83. Brooke Costella dipped under the 24-second mark with a 23.91, taking second place for Clovis North.

After taking second in the 200 free, Clovis West’s Abby Samansky came back and won the 100 free with a 50.46. Golden West’s 50 free champ Mackenzie Garza took second with a 51.34, re-breaking her day-old D2 record.

Pausing on the Clovis West/Clovis North dual, Redwood junior Alex Roberts went 2-for-2 with her wins in the 100 fly (56.63) and 100 back (56.27). Senior teammate Megan Ridenour was the third Redwood champion of the meet, clocking in a winning 100 breast time of 1:04.24.

Clovis West kept the streak going in the 200 free relay with their dominant win of 1:36.91, powered by Samansky’s 23.36 anchor split. In the same event, the Golden West girls took 0.01 seconds off their prelims D2 record with their 8th place time of 1:41.29. Golden West anchor Garza had the fastest split of the entire field, popping an intimidating 23.18.

Into the 400 free relay, Clovis North’s 50 free runner-up Brooke Costella and 200/500 free champ Claire Tuggle chased down Clovis West to defeat their foe with a time of 3:29.81.

Adding up the scores, Clovis North’s relay win just missed nipping out the Clovis West girls. The Clovis West girls took home the title by one point with 328 points. Peering into the D2 team scores, Golden West took home an easy win with 90 points.

Boys Meet

The boys of Clovis West and Clovis North had a dual of their own in the 200 medley relay. Clovis West had the advantage throughout the race. It wasn’t until Clovis North’s Cole Fleming challenged Clovis West with a blistering 20.50 anchor split. However, Clovis West was able to hold off Fleming and win by a 0.08-second advantage with a 1:34.74.

Clovis North’s Ben Forbes joined female counterpart Tuggle in the D1 record-breaking frenzy with his winning 200 free time of 1:36.43. Later in the meet, Forbes held off Nipomo freshman Parker Reynolds (4:30.77) to win with a 4:29.16.

Into the 200 IM, Clovis West freshman Ian Belflower took off in the breaststroke leg ahead of Bakersfield senior Nathan Roodzant to win with a 1:53.09. Roodzant took second with a 1:53.89, breaking the D2 event record.

In the sprint free events, Morro Bay’s Lucas Esenwein took the 50 free (20.76) while San Luis Obispo’s Mark Erbstoesser won the 100 free (45.60).

Coalinga’s Garrison Price re-broke his 100 fly prelims D2 record of 49.39 on Saturday with a 49.22. Topping off the top 3 was Clovis North’s Cole Fleming (50.16) and Clovis West’s Austin Lane (50.19). Lane and Fleming later met up for a 100 back battle. Lane walked away to defend his 2018 title with a 50.71 while Fleming took second, clocking in at 51.35.

In the 200 free relay, Clovis North took their first relay win of the meet. The relay was powered by Ben Forbes‘ swift 20.10 anchor split that aided their winning time of 1:23.73, which surpassed Buchanan (1:23.94). Later, El Diamente’s Preston Niayesh chipped half a second off his 100 breast D2 record from Friday and won with a 56.57.

The Clovis North boys sealed the D1 section title with their win in the 400 free relay (3:04.34). Clovis North won the meet with a comfortable 369 points.

In the same event, the 4th place Kingsburg team broke the sixth D2 record of the day with a 3:14.27. The Kingsburg team also sealed their D2 title with a total of 153.5 points.

If it is going to be a close one, might as well make it 1 point. Our girls fought hard to hold off a strong CN team. Thanks to my assistant coaches for being the best staff in the valley. 23 championships in a row. #2tickets 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/sA0xkgo1w2 — Adam Reid (@CoachReid_CW) May 4, 2019