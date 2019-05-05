Ryan Held and Lia Neal Share Olympic Memories, Lessons (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

At the TYR Derby Pro, 16 of the worlds best males and females gathered for 1 event: a 50 free shoot-out. After each round, swimming announcer extraordinaire Sam Kendricks spoke with each athlete about where they are in their training. For Ryan Held, this also meant reliving his iconic moment on the medal podium in Rio, and breaking down in tears as the national anthem played to commemorate team USA’s gold medal in the 4×100 free relay. For Lia Neal, this meant sharing the wisdom and perspective she had gained from competing in not just 1, but 2 olympiads.