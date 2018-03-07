The Other Shoe Drops: Carson Foster Makes Verbal Commitment to Texas

Less than a month after his older brother, Jake Foster, announced his intention to swim for the University of Texas in the class of 2023, and putting to rest all the will-he-or-won’t-he speculation, Carson Foster sent out his verbal commitment to the Longhorns via social media today.

“I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas!  So thankful for my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today!  Can’t wait to be a part of such a great team, culture, and history!  HOOK’EM🤘🏼 #UT2024”

Foster, who swims for Mason Manta Rays and Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been on a tear over the last year. As a member of Team USA at the 2017 Junior World Championships in Indianapolis last summer, he won an individual silver medal in the 200m backstroke (1:57.87), as well as two relay medals: gold in the men’s 4×100 medley and silver in the men’s 4×200 free. Also last summer he won the 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Summer Juniors; he placed third in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 fly.

The high school sophomore is a coming off a highly successful meet at 2018 Ohio State High School Division I Championships where he won the 200 free (1:34.19) and 500 free (4:20.21). He set the state record in the 200 and narrowly missed Grant House’s 2017 state mark of 4:19.15 in the 500. Foster led off Cincinnati Sycamore’s 3rd-place medley relay in 21.99 and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay in 43.89.

Event Best SCY times Best LCM times
400 IM 3:44.16 4:21.10
200 IM 1:43.79 2:01.46
200 back 1:41.66 1:57.87
100 back 47.15 55.61
50 back 21.80 26.48
200 fly 1:46.87 1:58.47
500 free 4:20.21 3:58.14
200 free 1:33.76 1:50.44
100 free 44.98 50.76
50 free 20.28 23.68

Joe

Damn. Good for the Fosters. Eddie’s hanging around a while then?

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Stankgal

No coach is guaranteed tomorrow. UT is a great school with one of the greatest swimming traditions. With or without Eddie these young men will thrive!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Rachel

I spoke to one of the parents of one of my friends who is going to Texas next year and she said that Eddie told them that as long as he wakes up in the morning with a smile on his face he will continue to coach. It is not as if Eddie is going to suddenly decide ot do somthing else, and he definitely still seems to enjoy what he’s doing. As long as he is healthty and happy, I see no reason why he doesn’t continue and I am sure he thinks the same.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
pvdh

I expect these two to contend for Tokyo

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Yooz

jeez that is a huge pickup, those brothers are gonna be so good

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
SwimGeek

ALREADY so good! Insane when you look at those times – Carson only a sophomore…

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Phelps swims 200 breast rio

He is? Holy smoke! I was looking at his times and thinking he was a senior.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 seconds ago

