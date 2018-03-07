UVA Women Add Third Diver On Day 3 of Zone As

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2018 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7

Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10

Host schools: Zone A: Rutgers University Zone B: University of Tennessee Zone C: Ohio State University Zone D: University of Minnesota Zone E: Northern Arizona University

NCAA selection primer

The Virginia Cavalier women added a third diver on the final day of the Zone A Champs, with Corey Johnson taking third on platform.

Zone A results

Harvard’s Jing Leung won the women’s platform, earning a reimbursement bid. Virginia Tech’s Thomas Shinholser won on the men’s side.

QUALIFYING CHART

Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Kylie Towbin, UVA Hector Garcia, PSU 2 1-meter Champ Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Hector Garcia, PSU 3 Platform Champ Jing Leung, HARV Thomas Shinholser, VT 4 3-meter 2nd Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Jonathan Suckrow, CUD 5 1-meter 2nd Ashlynn Peters, VT Benjamin Schiesl, VT 6 Platform 2nd Rachel Byrne, RUTG Charlie Minns, PRIN 7 3-meter 3rd Sydney Dusel, UVA Bradley Buchter, NAVY 8 1-meter 3rd Sydney Dusel, UVA Jonathan Suckrow, CUD 9 Platform 3rd Corey Johnson, UVA Mauro Silva, VT 10 3-meter 4th Maja Boric, MASS Ian Shelton, UVA 11 1-meter 4th Maja Boric, MASS Colten Young, PRIN 12 Platform 4th Ashlynn Peters, VT Ian Shelton, UVA 13 3-meter 5th Sine Scribbick, PRIN Benjamin Schiesl, VT 14 1-meter 5th Meme Sharp, PITT Thomas Shinholser, VT 15 Platform 5th Sydney Dusel, UVA Jayden Pantel, CUD 16 3-meter 6th Ashley Buchter, VT — 17 1-meter 6th Lydia Rosenthall, PITT Jack Gigliotti, VT

There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:

WOMEN

WOMEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 6 5 Zone B 7 7 9 Zone C 8 10 10 Zone D 11 9 9 Zone E 9 9 8

MEN

MEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 6 6 7 Zone C 10 10 11 Zone D 9 8 6 Zone E 5 7 7

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.