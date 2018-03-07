Sule Van Der Merwe Sets NJCAA 1000 Record at Day 1 of NCJAA Champs

2018 NJCAA National Swimming and Diving Championships

March 7th-10th, 2018

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY

After one day of competition, junior college powerhouse Indian River State College is firmly in the lead of the 2018 NJCAA National Swimming and Diving Championships.

Wednesday night featured finals for the women’s and men’s 50 breast, 1000 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 medley relay.

Indian River kicked things off with a sweep of the women’s 50 breast, with the win going to Courtney Perrett in 29.10. Olivia Berglund took second in 30.31, and Elianna Kennon was third in 31.28. Indian River’s Ruben Van Leeuwen won the men’s race in 25.90, followed by South Georgia’s Andrew Brown in 25.94 and Indian River teammate Eric Veit in 26.02.

Sule Van Der Merwe led Indian River in their sweep of the women’s 1000 free in 10:03.51, a new NJCAA record. In second was Molly Layde in 10:33.74 and Ianthe Van Der Westhuizen in 10:42.76. Indian River’s Tiger Pilkington and teammate Nikola Milosavljevic went 9:32.17 and 9:33.55, respectively, to win the men’s race.

Sophia Diagne of Indian River won the women’s 200 IM in 2:03.17, followed by teammate Malin Wallen in 2:04.39. In third was Iowa Lakes’ Monique Dias in 2:13.40. Indian River’s Kevin Bargate topped the men’s race in 1:49.83. In second was Iowa Lakes’ Hylton Collinson in 1:50.35, followed by Gabriele Sasia in 1:50.39.

Indian River went 1-2-3-4-5 in the women’s 50 free. Camryn Wheals took first in 23.75, followed by Courtney Stewart in 23.81 and Courtney Perrett in 23.83. Their male teammates went 1-2-3, led by Ryen Van Wyk in 20.36. Guillaume Bolivard was second in 20.51, and Luka Tomic third in 20.65.

The Indian River women’s team of Courtney Stewart, Courtney Perrett, Sophia Dagne, and Malin Wallen won the 200 medley relay by over eight seconds. The team split 26.75/29.02/24.76/23.65 en route to their final time of 1:44.18. The Indian River men’s team of Ruben Van Leeuwen, Eric Veit, Ryan Van Wyk, and Guillaume Bolivard won the race by over five seconds, splitting 22.38/25.93/21.86/20.15 for their final time of 1:30.62.