Jr Pan Pacs Bronze Medalist #6 Ethan Heasley Verbally Commits to Texas

Texas has bolstered its class of 2024 with the addition of #6 Ethan Heasley from the Hillsboro Swim Team in Oregon. This summer, Heasley won the bronze medal in the 400 free at the 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Championships.

“I am extraordinarily excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue both my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas! I chose Texas because of the phenomenal team atmosphere and reputation, the fantastic facilities, and the high level academics. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this whole process. Hook ’em!”

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:38.18

500y free – 4:19.82

1650y free – 15:06.12

200y back – 1:47.56

200y breast – 2:02.82

200y fly – 1:45.93

200y IM – 1:47.86

400y IM – 3:45.56

Heasley is a fantastic distance addition, already under 4:20 in the 500 free with a year and a half of high school left before he heads to college. His strengths don’t stop after the mile, though, as he’s very strong with the 200s of stroke and has great times in the IMs.

This summer, in addition to his bronze in the 400 free (3:53.81), he swam to lifetime bests of 4:19.81 in the 400 IM, 2:05.08 in the 200 IM, 2:04.61 in the 200 fly, and 1:51.52 in the 200 free at the 2018 Jr Pan Pac Champs.

Texas’s distance free depth is staggering right now– nine men have been under 4:20 already this year, not including Townley Haas, who hasn’t had a big moment yet despite being a sub-4:10 500 freestyler. They’ve only had three men swim the mile, but Chris Yeager and Jack Collins have already been under 15 minutes. Heasley will boost the roster across a number of events, but the mile and 400 IM are probably where he’ll have the most impact– his 400 IM PR would rank 2nd on their 2018-19 top times list as of now.

Heasley joins #1 Carson Foster in Texas’s class of 2024.

