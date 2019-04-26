Texas Adds Verbals from Brendan McCourt, Victor Tremblay to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Texas men’s swimming and diving class of 2024, which already has received verbal pledges from Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, and Ethan Heasley, picked up another couple of commitments from diver Brendan McCourt and swimmer Victor Tremblay.

Brendan McCourt

A junior at Emmaus High School in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, McCourt is the Pennsylvania Class 3A state champion in 1-meter diving. He dominated the event at the PIAA state meet with 542.75 points, winning by a margin of 55.3 points. He placed seventh in 2018 as a sophomore (445.70) and came into this year’s meet seeded eighth. McCourt dives year-round with West Chester Diving. A NISCA/Speedo Diving All American, he is a five-time USA Diving National Qualifier (2018: 1m, 3m; 2017: 1m, Platform; 2014-2016: 1m) He was a finalist on the 1-meter board at 2018 Junior World Trials, and placed 12th in 1-meter diving at USA Diving 2017 National Championship. He is a five-time USA Diving Zones Qualifier (2014-2018: 1m and 3m springboard).

McCourt is also on the Emmaus High JV soccer team and a member of National Honor Society.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to join the University of Texas Men’s Swimming & Diving team. Thankful for everyone who has helped me reach my goals. Go Longhorns! #HOOKEM 🤘🏼🐂 pic.twitter.com/C5nthFAZnO — Brendan McCourt (@bmccourtt) April 18, 2019

Victor Tremblay

Tremblay is a junior at Kingwood High School in Kingwood, Texas. He was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.01) and took 5th in the 100 free (45.75) at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. He earned best times in both events at the state meet. Last year he finished 8th in the 100 free (47.00) and 6th in the 200 free (1:41.05).

Tremblay swims year-round with Blue Tide Aquatics. In December, he swam the 100/200 free and 100 back at Winter Juniors West, going a PB in the backstroke. He added lifetime bests in the SCY 500 free, 100 fly and 200 IM and the LCM 400 free (in finals) at College Station Sectionals in February. His best LCM times come from the 2018 NCSA Summer Championship, where he improved in the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.01

100 free – 45.35

100 back – 50.77

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.