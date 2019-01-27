14 Coby Carrozza Verbally Commits to Texas, Becoming 3rd Longhorn in Family

Austin, Texas-native Coby Carrozza, the #14 recruit on our list of top prospects from the high school class of 2020, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Texas beginning in the fall of 2020. Carrozza’s verbal might be one of the least surprising announcements to date from the class. His older sister Quinn Carrozza is a senior on the Longhorns’ roster. She is is a five-time conference champion who helped set the UT program record in the 4×200 free relay at the 2018 NCAA Championships. His older brother Crayton Carrozza is considered “the best miler in Texas,” by Texas men’s distance coach Pete Watson, has committed to run for the Longhorns beginning in the fall of 2019. While he will miss swimming with his sister, Coby will overlap three years with his brother. A junior at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Coby Carrozza has also participated on the school’s cross country team. His father, Paul, the head cross-country and distance coach at St. Stephen’s, competed in track and field at Abilene Christian University.

Carrozza is a highly versatile swimmer who excels in back, fly and free. He has improved his freestyle in leaps and bounds over the last year. He recently won the 200 free (1:34.67) and 500 free (4:16.95) at 2018 Winter Juniors West, notching the 38th-fastest 500 time in history for 17-18 boys. Carrozza earned his first 2020 Olympic Trials cut in the 200m fly at the Longhorn Long Course Invite this past weekend, going 2:00.64 for a drop of 1.8 seconds from his seed time. He also went PBs in the 100 free (51.34) and 200 free (1:51.65).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.59

100 back – 48.81

200 fly – 1:45.34

100 fly – 48.42

500 free – 4:16.95

200 free – 1:34.67

100 free – 43.57

50 free – 20.58

Carrozza will join the UT men’s swimming and diving team with #1 Carson Foster and #6 Ethan Heasley. His top times are already within A-final scoring range at the Big 12 conference level in the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. His 500 free time would have been 26th in prelims at 2018 NCAAs, while his 200 free would have been 29th.