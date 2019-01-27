Martinenghi Drops a 59.3 100 Breast, Hosszu Wins 3 at Euro Meet Day 3

21ST LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Since coming back to racing in November after a groin injury sidelined him for almost a full year, Italian breaststroker Nicolo Martinenghi is looking as good as ever. He won the 100 breast tonight in Luxembourg, going 59.37, the only finisher sub 1:00. 2nd went to Dutch breaststroker Arno Kamminga (1:00.30) and 3rd to Italian Fabio Scozzoli (1:01.10). Marco Koch, who was 1:03.00 this morning, was DQ’d tonight.

Martinenghi overtakes WR-holder Adam Peaty in this season’s world rankings.

That’s right off of a lifetime best for Martinenghi, who has been as fast as 59.01 from the 2017 World Jr Championships, his most recent significant LCM international championship. Tonight, Martinenghi shot out to a lead with a 27.57 front half, coming home in 31.80. Italians did well tonight as a whole– Martina Carraro won the women’s 100 breast (1:07.35) and Alberto Razzetti posted a 2:01.89 to take the men’s 200 IM.

After going 0-for-3 last night, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu had a much stronger evening tonight. She won three events, starting with the 400 free (4:13.84) in a close race with GBR’s Polly Holden (4:14.33). Hosszu trailed much of the race, but came home hard in the final 50 to overtake Holden. Hosszu returned to take the 200 back, winning much more comfortably with a three-second margin of victory (2:11.82), and then she was 2:11.99 to take the 200 IM.

Sarah Sjöström, who won just one of her four events last night, only swam the 100 free tonight. She was 53.29 for the win, a much better time for her after she was well off of her usual times last night. She was just .08 off of her 2017 meet record, and she moves to #2 in the world rankings.

Ukraine had two winners tonight, with Mykhailo Romanchuk taking the men’s 400 free (3:50.76) and Sergii Shevtsov winning the 100 free (49.39). Shevtsov just got by Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov (49.48). Romania’s Robert Glinta was the other winner of the night, going 2:01.80 to take the men’s 200 back.