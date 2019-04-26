Summers-Newton Shaves 2 Seconds Off Own S6 200 IM World Record

British para-swimmer Masie Summers-Newton, 16, shattered her own world record at the Glasgow stop of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series Thursday.

Summers-Newton went 2:57.99 in a morning timed final, splitting 39.86/48.09/48.94/41.11. Her previous record, set at the 2018 European Championships last August was 2:59.60. The 2019 Worlds consideration cut is 3:02.60.

She took first place overall in the multi-class event. Carlotta Gilli, an S13, took second in 2:24.86, and Eleanor Simmonds (S6) was third in 3:03.23.

“It means a lot to be able to break the world record – it’s not quite sunk in yet,” Summers-Newton said in a press release. “Obviously I did it at Euros last year and I wanted to try and go close to it this meet, but to go two seconds under it is just amazing. I think I’ll be able to take away a lot of confidence from this meet – it’s still only day one but I’m feeling good. Hopefully I’ll be able to go quicker at World’s as that is my main aim now.”

The IM was her second event of the day. Summers-Newton had already swum the 100 free, going 1:14.31.

Summers-Newton is also the world record holder in the SB6 100 breast with her time of 1:33.63, also from the European Championships.

Note: swims completed by swimmers in multi-class events are scored based on how close the swimmer’s time is to their classification’s world record.