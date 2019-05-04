Italian Swimmer Misha Palazzo Breaks S14 World Record in Men’s 1500 Free

TROFEO DEI 100 ANNI/CALLIGARIS MEMORIAL

Italian swimmer Misha Palazzo swam a 17:24.12 in the men’s 1500 free on Saturday in Trieste, which breaks the World Para-Swimming World Record in the men’s 1500 free for the S14 classification. The old record of 17:35.34 was set in 2007 by Finland’s Nader Khalili.

The 17-year old Palazzo won the 2nd heat of the race and finished 9th overall.

The 1500 free is not an event for any classification at the IPC Swimming World Championships, nor at the Paralympic Games. The longest event for swimmers in the S14 class at the World Championships is the 200 free. Palazzo ranks 15th in the world this year in that event with a 2:02.03 done in Bologna in March.

That 2019 IPC Swimming World Championships will be held from September 9th-15th of this year at the London Aquatics Centre.