Pellegrini, Detti Will Race Alongside Paralympians In Trieste

TROFEO DEI 100 ANNI/Calligaris Memorial

Federica Pellegrini, Gabriele Detti, Marco De Tullio, Ilaria Cusinato, Mattia Zuin and Filippo Megli are among the Italian stars set to take to the B. Bianchi Pool in Trieste, Italy this weekend at the Trofeo della Triestina Nuoto. Celebrating 100 years of the event, the meet will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with swimmers participating in timed finals.

Hungarians Laszlo Cseh and Zsuzsanna Jakabos are slated to race, as with a host of Paralympic athletes. Racing side-by-side, without distinction of category, swimmers such as Efrem Morelli and Francesca Xenia Palazzo will be in the water along with their able-bodied counterparts.

The race program is as follows:

SATURDAY 4TH MAY at 1:45pm local

  • 200m IM
  • 50m butterfly
  • 50 m freestyle
  • 200m backstroke
  • 100m breaststroke
  • 800m freestyle
  • 1500m freestyle

SUNDAY 5th MAY

8:45 am local

  • 50 m backstroke
  • 50m breaststroke
  • 100m freestyle
  • 100 m butterfly
  • 400m IM

2:00 pm local

  • 200m freestyle
  • 100m backstroke
  • 200m breaststroke
  • 200 m butterfly
  • 400 m freestyle

