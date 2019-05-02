Sweden Names Nine Swimmers To European Youth Olympic Festival Team

Sweden has announced a roster of nine who will compete at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) this summer.

The event is a biennial multi-sport event for athletes aged 14-18, and there is both a summer and winter edition. The 2019 winter edition took place February 10-15 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and this year’s summer edition takes place July 20-28 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the 2017 competition, Sweden placed fifth on the medal table for swimming with one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Robin Hanson won a pair of individual medals and two in the relays, and while he isn’t on the team this time around, he was recently named to both the World Junior and European Junior rosters.

In fact, none of the nine athletes slated to compete in Baku attended two years ago in Gyor. However, it is worth noting that eight of the twelve who raced at the 2017 Festival are off to European Juniors this year.

Roster For The 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival