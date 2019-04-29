Sweden Announces 10 for 2019 Euro Juniors, 2 for 2019 World Juniors

Sweden, which is sending just 7 swimmers to the World Championships this summer, will send a bigger roster of 15 to the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships. This year’s meet will be held from July 3rd-7th in Kazan, Russia.

Sweden has also announced a roster of 2 swimmers for the World Junior Championships, which will run from August 20th-25th in Budapest, Hungary.

The highlight of both groups will be Bjorn Seeliger, who is the defending European Junior Champion in the 50 free (22.27). He’s returning to this year’s European Junior Championship team, though won’t race at the World Junior Championships. Robin Hanson, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 European Junior Championships in the boys’ 200 free (1:48.65), also returns to Euro Juniors this year, and will also be one of 2 representatives at the World Junior Championships. Those were the country’s only 2 medalists at last year’s European Junior Championships.

They are among 10 total returning swimmers for this year’s European Junior Championship.

Sweden ranks 15th on the all-time European Junior Swimming Championship medals table with 29 gold, 44 silver, and 66 bronze medals.

Roster for the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships

Julia Månsson, Örebro SA

Robin Hanson, Järfälla SS

Roster for the 2019 European Junior Championships