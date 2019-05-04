Urlando Goes Lifetime Best in 100 Free at CIF Sac-Joaquin Finals

2019 CIF SAC-JOAQUIN – FINALS

May 3-4, 2019

Tokay High School, Lodi, CA

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile

Luca Urlando wasn’t quite as fast as yesterday in today’s finals. In the 200 IM, he won in 1:43.94, gaining seven hundredths from his morning swim and coming in about a second back of his 1:42.99 lifetime best. Urlando was then 46.03 in the 100 fly, about a half second from his best and off of his prelims time of 45.88 which broke Caeleb Dressel’s national public HS record.

On relays, he was 19.89 leading off C.K. McClatchy’s 200 free relay, which won in 1:24.85, while he was able to hit a lifetime best of 43.23 leading off their 4th place 400 free relay. Coming into the meet, Urlando’s lifetime best was a 44.47 from this meet last year. He was 43.59 leading off the relay in prelims, so he bettered that by over three more tenths today. That brings him close to Adam Chaney‘s 43.00 — Chaney is the best 100 freestyler in the high school class of 2020.

Winning that 400 free relay in 3:05.98 was Oak Ridge, who got a 45.65 lead-off from senior Colby Mefford. The younger brother of Bryce Mefford, an All-American and rising junior at Cal (where C. Mefford will swim next year), he took two runner-up finishes today, both behind Pioneer’s Connor Daniels. Mefford was 1:37.47 in the 200 free behind Daniels’ 1:37.27, while he was 4:26.90 in the 500 behind Daniels’ 4:23.46.

Oak Ridge sealed the meet win with that final relay, as they finished just 6.5 points ahead of Jesuit.

Mefford was 22.90 leading off Oak Ridge’s winning 200 medley relay, followed by a quick 24.56 split from Ben Dillard. Dillard would take second behind Urlando in the 200 IM with a 1:48.64, and would also win the 100 breast in 54.31.

Davis HS took control of this meet on the girls’ side, easily taking the team title. They opened with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:42.28), getting a 25.33 lead-off from junior Zoe Cosgrove. Davis’s top scorer, Cosgrove then won the 200 IM (2:01.36) as well as the 100 back (54.52).

Adding another win for Davis was sophomore Natalie Bercutt, who was 1:03.75 to take the 100 breast. Davis won both 200 relays, although Granite Bay pulled off the win in the 400 free relay, edging Davis 3:29.14 to 3:30.06. Cosgrove led off in 50.71, but Granite Bay’s Alissa Ongaco was 50.87 to run down Davis’s anchor.

OTHER WINNERS

Emma Mehl of Oak Ridge swam to victories in the 200 free (1:51.56) and the 500 free (4:58.77).

of Oak Ridge swam to victories in the 200 free (1:51.56) and the 500 free (4:58.77). Lodi’s Madeline Woznick swept the girls’ sprints, going 23.18 in the 50 free and 50.91 in the 100 free.

swept the girls’ sprints, going 23.18 in the 50 free and 50.91 in the 100 free. Finn O’Haimhirgin of Bella Vista clocked a 20.53 to win the 50 free and a 44.51 to take the 100 free.

of Bella Vista clocked a 20.53 to win the 50 free and a 44.51 to take the 100 free. The boys’ 100 back went to Jack Donovan of Del Oro.

of Del Oro. Country Day’s Rebecca Waterson posted a 54.25 to win the 100 fly.

SCORES

Girls Top 5

Davis 397.5 Granite Bay 302 Folsom 147 Country Day 134.5 Lodi 126

Boys Top 5