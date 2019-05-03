Luca Urlando Breaks Dressel’s National Public HS Record With 45.88 Fly

California high schooler Luca Urlando broke the national public high school record in the 100 fly at prelims of his CIF Sac-Joaquin Section meet. And he did it without even going a personal-best time.

Urlando went 45.88 in prelims today, shaving .01 seconds off the national public high school record of 45.89 set by eventual NCAA and World champ Caeleb Dressel in 2013. Urlando competes for C.K. McClatchy High School, a public school in Sacramento, California.

The current overall (public and private schools) national high school record stands at 45.52 from Dressel’s club teammate Joseph Schooling in 2013. Urlando could be in the hunt for that record tomorrow at the Sac-Joaquin finals. Urlando has been as fast as 45.62 at the club level, putting up that time at Winter Juniors back in December. Urlando already smashed his own section meet record of 46.70 from last year.

Currently a junior, Urlando is one of the top two recruits in the nation among his high school recruiting class. He’s verbally committed to the University of Georgia. Urlando also broke the Sac-Joaquin section record in the 200 IM today, going 1:43.87. Once again, Urlando’s lifetime-best (1:42.99) suggests he’s got more in the tank for tomorrow’s finals. The national public and overall high school records stand at 1:41.39 – a legendary record held by David Nolan since 2011.

Urlando won the 100 fly and 100 back at this meet a year ago; he’s given up the backstroke for the IM this time around. That did allow him to swim the 200 free relay. Though Meet Mobile results show Urlando anchoring the relay, it seems more likely he was the 19.88 leadoff leg of that relay. Previously, Urlando had been 20.01 in the 50 free. The meet is still ongoing, but Urlando should also be likely to swim the 400 free relay for C.K. McClatchy.

A few other notable swims from prelims of the Sac-Joaquin meet:

Finn O’Haimhirgin went 20.64 and 44.78 to lead the 50 and 100 free for Bella Vista High. Those are just off of lifetime-bests for the senior.

Oak Ridge's Colby Mefford leads the 200 (1:38.82) and 500 (4:27.77) frees. He's also a senior.

Girls prelims were on Thursday, and finals for boys and girls will begin at 10 AM Pacific Time tomorrow. You can find full results on Meet Mobile under “2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.”