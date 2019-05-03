FINA To Change Event Schedule For Final Two Champions Series Meets

FINA will tweak the event order for the final two editions of its new Champions Series, eliminating the single-gender relays in favor of mixed-gender relays and shuffling the events over the two-day meet lineup.

We’ve been told that the new event order will be as follows:

Day 1 Day 2 1 400m Freestyle, Women 1 400m Freestyle, Men 2 200m Butterfly, Men 2 200m Butterfly, Women 3 100m Butterfly, Women 3 100m Butterfly, Men 4 50m Freestyle, Men 4 50m Freestyle, Women 5 200m Breaststroke, Women 5 200m Breaststroke, Men 6 100m Backstroke, Men 6 100m Backstroke, Women 7 200m Backstroke, Women 7 200m Backstroke, Men 8 50m Butterfly, Men 8 50m Butterfly, Women 9 100m Freestyle, Women 9 100m Freestyle, Men 10 200m IM, Men 10 200m IM, Women 11 50m Breaststroke, Women 11 50m Breaststroke, Men 12 100m Breaststroke, Men 12 100m Breaststroke, Women 13 50m Backstroke, Women 13 50m Backstroke, Men 14 200m Freestyle, Men 14 200m Freestyle, Women 15 4x100m Freestyle, Mixed* 15 4x100m Medley, Mixed*

The old event order was:

Day 1 Day 2 1 4x100m Freestyle (W) 1 4x100m Medley (Mi) 2 400m Freestyle (W) 2 400m Freestyle (M) 3 100m Freestyle (M) 3 50m Freestyle (W) 4 100m Backstroke (W) 4 100m Butterfly (M) 5 200m Backstroke (M) 5 50m Butterfly (W) 6 200m Butterfly (W) 6 200m Breaststroke (M) 7 50m Butterfly (M) 7 200m Backstroke (W) 8 200m Freestyle (W) 8 50m Freestyle (M) 9 50m Breaststroke (M) 9 200m Breaststroke (W) 10 100m Breaststroke (W) 10 50m Backstroke (M) 11 200m IM (M) 11 100m Freestyle (W) 12 100m Butterfly (W) 12 200m Freestyle (M) 13 100m Backstroke (M) 13 50m Breaststroke (W) 14 50m Backstroke (W) 14 100m Breaststroke (M) 15 200m Butterfly (M) 15 200m IM (W) 16 4x100m Freestyle (Mi) 16 4x100m Freestyle (M) 17 4×100 Medley (M) 17 4x100m Medley (W)

The major change is that instead of having four relays (two for men, two for women), the new lineup will compress down to two relays: a mixed medley relay and a mixed free relay. The relays will close each night, instead of the old lineup in which the relays bookended the session.

In addition, the events are shuffled around a bit to spread out event disciplines. The 100s of fly, back and breast no longer conflict with either the 50 or 200 of the same stroke, and the 50s and 200s share a session – under the previous lineup, the men’s 100 and 200 breaststrokes were the same day, as were the women’s 100 and 200 fly, the women’s 50 and 100 back and the men’s 100 and 200 back.

The first stop of the Champions Series took place last weekend in Guangzhou, China. The next stop is next weekend in Budapest, Hungary, and the series concludes with a May 31-June 1 stop in Indianapolis, IN, USA.