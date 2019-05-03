Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paltrinieri Wins Men’s 10K, Wilimovsky Crowned National Champion In Miami

2019 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In what was a completely different race dynamic than what we saw in the women’s event, Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri ran away with the victory in the men’s 10K at U.S. Open Water Nationals as he established a full minute gap just after passing the halfway mark.

He ended up winning by over a minute and a half, clocking a time of 1:49:25.37.

The 24-year-old is best known for his accomplishments in the pool, as he is the reigning Olympic and the two-time defending World Champion in the 1500 freestyle.

Two-time defending champion Jordan Wilimovsky ended up swimming out on his own in second, solidifying his third straight National title as the top American in 1:50:57.35.

Paltrinieri’s countryman Mario Sanzullo took the third spot in 1:51:41.21, and David Heron snuck by Brennan Gravley (1:52:25.43) and Michael Brinegar (1:52:28.86) for the second U.S. World Championship spot in 1:52:22.03.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

  1. Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy, 1:49:25.37
  2. Jordan Wilimovsky, Team Santa Monica, 1:50:57.35
  3. Mario Sanzullo, Italy, 1:51:41.21
  4. David Heron, Mission Viejo Nadadores, 1:52:22.03
  5. Brennan Gravley, Sandpipers of Nevada, 1:52:25.43
  6. Michael Brinegar, Indiana University, 1:52:28.86
  7. Victor Johansson, Sweden, 1:52:30.09
  8. Brendan Casey, Cavalier Swimming, 1:52:56.34
  9. Theodore Smith, University of Louisville, 1:52:56.92
  10. Taylor Abbott, University of Tennessee, 1:52:57.13

This will be Wilimovsky’s third straight appearance in the 10K at Worlds, as he won the gold medal in 2015 in Kazan and was the silver medalist two years ago in Budapest. Brendan Casey, who finished eighth today, was the other American entrant at the 2017 Championships (placing ninth). The two of them also joined forces with Ashley Twichell and Haley Anderson in the team event to win silver in Budapest.

Heron also competed at Worlds in 2017, finishing 10th in the 5K.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
HoosierEli

Brinegar 5th, Gravley 6th. Results are switched.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Brownish

It’s a very good time from Paltrinieri.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Swimmer

Time doesn’t mean much in open water as conditions vary between venues. The fact that he beat Wilimovski by more than minute and a half is astonishing.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
BOBYMCA

Deegan 13th. Way to go, Mate!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!