Paltrinieri Wins Men’s 10K, Wilimovsky Crowned National Champion In Miami

2019 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In what was a completely different race dynamic than what we saw in the women’s event, Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri ran away with the victory in the men’s 10K at U.S. Open Water Nationals as he established a full minute gap just after passing the halfway mark.

He ended up winning by over a minute and a half, clocking a time of 1:49:25.37.

The 24-year-old is best known for his accomplishments in the pool, as he is the reigning Olympic and the two-time defending World Champion in the 1500 freestyle.

Two-time defending champion Jordan Wilimovsky ended up swimming out on his own in second, solidifying his third straight National title as the top American in 1:50:57.35.

Paltrinieri’s countryman Mario Sanzullo took the third spot in 1:51:41.21, and David Heron snuck by Brennan Gravley (1:52:25.43) and Michael Brinegar (1:52:28.86) for the second U.S. World Championship spot in 1:52:22.03.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

This will be Wilimovsky’s third straight appearance in the 10K at Worlds, as he won the gold medal in 2015 in Kazan and was the silver medalist two years ago in Budapest. Brendan Casey, who finished eighth today, was the other American entrant at the 2017 Championships (placing ninth). The two of them also joined forces with Ashley Twichell and Haley Anderson in the team event to win silver in Budapest.

Heron also competed at Worlds in 2017, finishing 10th in the 5K.