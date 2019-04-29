Minnesota AA Champ Peyton D’Emanuele Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peyton D’Emanuele of Minneapolis, Minnesota has announced her intention to swim for the University of Notre Dame in the class of 2024. She swims for Aquajets Swim Team in Eden Prairie and for Southwest High School in Minneapolis.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame in 2020. Notre Dame is the right place for me to be the best student athlete I can be. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, teachers, and family for helping to make this amazing opportunity a reality. GO IRISH!”

D’Emanuele is a USA Swimming Academic All-American and the current Minnesota Class AA High School 100 fly champion. She clocked a 54.45 to win the title in November, earning Automatic All-American honors. As a sophomore at the 2017 MSHSL Girls AA State Meet, she was runner-up in the 100 fly (55.53) and placed 10th in the 50 free (23.97).

In club swimming, D’Emanuele is a 10-time Minnesota Swimming age group champion. She swam the 100 free and 100 fly at Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, placing 10th in the fly with a time of 1:01.06. Her PB of 1:00.50, which she achieved at the 2018 Minnesota LSC Senior Long Course Championships, made the 2018 USA Swimming 18&Under World 100 List. D’Emanuele recently competed at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50/100/200 fly. She finaled in the 50 fly (33rd) and 100 fly (29th).

The Irish had one A-, one B-, and one C-finalist in the 100 fly at the 2019 ACC Women’s Championships. D’Emanuele’s best 100 fly time would have placed her in the C final with current sophomore Cailey Grunhard.

SCY best times:

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 50.42

50 fly – 24.87

100 fly – 54.45

200 fly – 2:04.56

100 back – 57.88

LCM best times:

50 free – 27.01

100 free – 58.01

50 fly – 27.85

100 fly – 1:00.50

200 fly – 2:20.81

