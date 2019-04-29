YNats A Finalist Savannah Barr Verbally Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Savannah Barr from Sarasota, Florida has verbally committed to the in-state University of Miami Hurricanes for the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

“Grateful to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Miami! Go Canes!!🙌🏼”

Barr, a junior at Riverview High School, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She placed third in the 200 free (1:48.83) and seventh in the 500 free (4:57.92) at the 2018 FHSAA 4A State Championship last November. She split 23.79 and 52.22 (leadoff) on the Riverview freestyle relays. Barr does her club swimming with Sarasota YMCA Sharks. She competed at YMCA Short Course National Championships earlier this month and notched new PBs in all her best events:

200 free – 1:47.22

500 free – 4:50.62

100 free – 50.89

100 fly – 55.12

Moreover, she took third in the 200 free, fifth in the 500 free, and 13th in both the 100 free and the 100 fly and was a member of SYS’s first-place 400 free and 800 free relays. Barr registered 50/100 relay splits of 23.23 and 49.88, respectively, at YNats.

Barr will make a big impact when she suits up for the Hurricanes. Her best 200 free and 500 free times would have ranked her #1 on the Miami roster this past season, while her 100 free and 100 fly times would have made top-3. She would have scored in the B final of the 200 free and would have been first alternate for the C final of the 500 at 2019 ACC Championships. She would have had an impact on Miami’s relays, as well.

Barr will arrive in Miami just in time to take over for Manon Viguier and Claire McGinnis, who are currently juniors. She will overlap a year with freestyler Carmen San Nicolas and butterflyer Alaina Skellett and two with free/fly specialist Zorry Mason.

